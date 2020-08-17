Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) through its operating partnership priced its $300M principal amount offering of 4.050% senior notes due 2030; maturity on July 1, 2030.

Notes will be issued at 107.172% of par value with a coupon of 4.050%, plus accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, June 10, 2020 to, and excluding, the expected settlement date, with a re-offer yield of 3.178%.

Interest payable semi-annually; commencing January 1, 2021.

Offer expected to close on August 20, 2020.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying outstanding indebtedness under its $1.25B unsecured revolving credit facility.

"Despite entering 2020 without the highest quality shopping center portfolio, BRX’s balance sheet appears strong enough to give it the resources and time needed to weather this storm. I expect the next 12 months' fundamentals to be the same or better than this past quarter’s annualized run-rate, which means that BRX should not come in danger of violating its covenants. Shares appear deeply undervalued even when using free cash flow. I rate shares a buy," Julian Lin wrote on Seeking Alpha.

