NexPont Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) collects ~96.9% of August rent as of Aug. 16, 2020; that compares with 97.3% of rent collected as of Aug. 16, 2019.

That's also an improvement from the July collection rate of 95.3% at July 16, 2020 but is down from 97.3% of June rent collected by the 16th of that month.

Phoenix, Nashville, and Houston were the strongest markets for collection of rent in August, the trust said.

