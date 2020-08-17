Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC) shares surged 13.7% in today's trade and 22% in the past two days following news it is gearing up to resume construction activities at its Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina after halting it in March to comply with the country's coronavirus restrictions.

Shares hit a 52-week high $9.10 before pulling back a bit.

Lithium Americas had to suspend construction again early last month after two workers tested positive for the virus.

The company also says joint venture partner Ganfeng Lithium is increasing its stake in Caucharí-Olaroz to 51% from 50% previously.

Lithium Americas expects the proposed mine to produce 40K mt/year of lithium; before COVID-19 hit the world economy, operations were scheduled to begin in early 2021 with full production before the end of 2022.