For July, FOX News Digital, owned by FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA), recorded its highest multi-platform views crossing 2B; eighth consecutive month of cross 100M multi-platform unique visitors.

As per Comscore data, key metrics multi-platform unique visitors (+13% Y/Y), multi-platform views (+12% Y/Y) and total multi-platform minutes (+19% Y/Y) remained strong.

Also, the the FOX News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App for the 20th consecutive month in unique visitors (8.6M vs. CNN’s 7.5M); delivered its fifth month scoring 8M+ unique visitors.

According to data from Crowdtangle, FOX News topped Facebook Live for the month, driving 101.9M live video views.

FoxBusiness.com recorded 31.8M multi-platform unique visitors in July, more than double from year ago period; drove 209M multi-platform total minutes and experienced 131M multi-platform total views.