BP, Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and PE-backed partner Aria Energy say they have started another project to produce natural gas gas from a landfill as an alternative to fossil fuels for trucks and buses, the partnership's fourth trash-to-gas project.

The South Shelby Landfill is one of 189 active landfills managed by Republic Services; Aria operates the project, processing and purifying biogas from the landfill into renewable natural gas, and BP will market the RNG to renewable energy customers.

With a production capacity of 4,000 MMBtu/day, South Shelby can produce the equivalent of nearly 33,250 gallons of gasoline daily.

Republic Services recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues.