Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has launched its first bundle around Apple TV Plus - enabling its subscribers to add in CBS All Access (VIAC, VIACA) and sister service Showtime, for an added $9.99/month.

Those add-ons would bring customers' monthly commitment to a total of $14.98.

CBS All Access and Showtime usually cost $9.99/month and $10.99/month respectively, making the Apple bundle a little more than half off for the combination.

Under the plan up to six family members can access the bundle using their Apple login credentials.