PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it expects rolling power outages will be needed in its California services areas this afternoon and tonight, after the California Independent System Operator warns it likely will be unable to meet minimum contingency reserve requirements.

The state power operator says more than 3M California homes may lose power in outages today for about an hour each.

California's Gov. Newsom signed an emergency proclamation allowing some energy users and utilities to tap backup energy sources.

He also sent a letter demanding that the state energy commission, state public utilities commission and ISO investigate the recent energy blackouts, which he says occurred without prior warning or enough time to prepare.

But ISO President and CEO Steve Berberich says the grid operator has "indicated in filing after filing after filing that the resource adequacy program was broken and needed to be fixed... The situation we are in could have been avoided."

Power prices in the western U.S. hit records today in the wake of the record breaking heat wave.