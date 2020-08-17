Colonial Pipeline says it is crossing Line 1 volumes into Line 2 near Atlanta after shutting part of its gasoline-only Line 1 following a leak last Friday.

"The temporary Line 1 crossover operations will allow the system to continue to operate but at reduced overall rates," Colonial says, adding that all mainlines and stub lines with the exception of Line 1 from Charlotte to Greensboro remain operational.

Line 1 runs from Pasadena, Tex., to Greensboro, N.C. to serve East Coast market; Line 2 carries diesel, heating oil and jet fuel from Pasadena to Greensboro.

Colonial is the largest U.S. refined products system and is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea's National Pension Service, Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and others.

Shell Midstream recently unveiled plans to cut staff and trim projects to save $10M this year and $30M-$40M next year amid falling volumes on some of its pipelines.