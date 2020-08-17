The California Air Resources Board says it finalized binding agreements with several automakers including Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) to cut vehicle emissions in the state, defying the Trump administration's push for weaker curbs on tailpipe pollution.

In May, a group of 23 states led by California and some major cities challenged the Trump vehicle emissions rule.

Other firms including General Motors (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) did not join the California agreement, after siding with the administration in a separate lawsuit over whether the U.S. government can strip California's ability to set zero emission vehicle requirements.

Ford says the agreement will support "and incentivize the production of electrified products, and create regulatory certainty."

Honda says the deal will allow it to sell "a single nationwide fleet... that achieves substantial annual emissions improvements."