Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) closed higher, as OPEC+ producers reportedly almost fully complied last month with their production cut deal and after U.S. officials said China is in compliance with the first phase of the trade deal.

Front-month WTI crude settled +2.1% to $42.41/bbl, while Brent ended +1.3% to $35.87/bbl.

Reuters reports compliance with OPEC+ cuts reached ~97% in July, historically a very high level.

Also, Pres. Trump says China is living up to its end of the trade deal even though it has fallen short so far of promised purchases of U.S. products.

Chinese state-owned oil firms tentatively have booked tankers to transport at least 20M barrels of U.S. crude for August and September.

