Canada finance minister quits amid charity scandal
- Canada Finance Minister Morneau has resigned after coming under fire for his ties to a charity with close links to the family of Prime Minister Trudeau.
- Morneau says he is leaving government and instead will seek to become the next secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
- Morneau's future has been on shaky ground since he revealed last month that his family accepted tens of thousands of dollars of hospitality and accommodation from WE Charity, which in June was awarded a sole-sourced contract to run a student grant program that also paid hefty fees to Trudeau's mother and brother.
- Recent reports also have suggested clashes between Morneau and Trudeau over policies aimed at mitigating the fallout from the pandemic.
- The Canadian dollar shows little reaction to the news, as Morneau's move does not appear to have broader implications for the Canadian government.
