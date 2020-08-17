Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) -34.5% after-hours on disclosing that the Food and Drug Administration halted a safety trial of the company's P-PSMA-101 prostate cancer treatment because of the death of a patient enrolled in the study.

The clinical investigator on the study says the death was "possibly" related to the treatment, with further investigation pending.

The company says it is awaiting a formal response from the FDA and is preparing recommendations designed to allow resumption of the clinical trial.

Poseida launched its IPO in July with shares priced at $16 each.