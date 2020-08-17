Boeing (NYSE:BA) is preparing to offer further voluntary buyouts to its employees for a second time this year as the company extends its workforce cuts beyond the original 10% target unveiled in April, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal message from CEO Dave Calhoun.

The "voluntary layoffs" will be offered to workers in Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, services division and corporate operation, Calhoun says in the message.

More details will be made available to workers beginning Aug. 24, according to the report.

Boeing began laying off 6,700 employees in late May, part of the 10% workforce reduction that had been announced in April.