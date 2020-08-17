Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it bought the 62.5 MW Madison Solar generating facility in Virginia from Cypress Creek Renewables for an undisclosed sum.

Northrop Grumman will take the electricity generated at Madison Solar as well as the renewable energy credits, under long-term agreements.

Northrop says the facility will provide enough renewable power to the grid to match 100% of its Virginia manufacturing and office operations' electricity use.

Separately, Dominion shares are downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus Research on valuation, but the firm says it may upgrade again if the company posts strong earnings under its new operating structure.