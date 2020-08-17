Verrica Pharmaceutcials (NASDAQ:VRCA) closed after-hours trading up 7.1% after disclosing a number of insider sales from Thursday and Friday.

Director Sean Stalfort bought a total of 31,250 shares across the two days (15,550 at an average price of $6.45, and 15,700 at an average price of $6.38) - a total outlay of just over $200,000.

The purchases leave him with direct beneficial ownership of 462,110 shares of the company.

CEO/President Ted White bought 10,661 shares on Thursday at an average price of $6.28. The move left him with direct beneficial ownership of 17,966 shares.

Chief Financial Officer Brian David bought 7,900 shares on Thursday, at an average price of $6.24, making up his entire direct ownership.