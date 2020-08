BHP (NYSE:BHP): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79; GAAP EPS of $1.57.

Revenue of $42.93B (-3.1% Y/Y)

Net operating cash flow of $15.7B.

Underlying EBITDA margin of 53%.

"BHP’s operations generated robust free cash flow and our balance sheet remained strong, with net debt finishing the year at the low end of our target range. We have announced a final dividend of 55 US cents per share, bringing shareholder returns to US$6.1 billion for the full year," commented Mike Henry, CEO.

