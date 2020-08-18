Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has jumped into the hot TikTok talks, the Financial Times reports - squaring off again against rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), with preliminary discussions on a potential bid for part of TikTok's business.

That's no doubt a ding to Microsoft's bid, presenting TikTok with another bargaining chip as it squares off against an executive order from President Trump to divest its U.S. assets within 90 days.

Oracle is working with some of TikTok's existing investors, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, in order to pursue the ByteDance-owned (BDNCE) company's operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, according to the report.

CNBC's Alex Sherman says Oracle's talks with TikTok are ongoing, and have progressed in recent days. Oracle and Microsoft are reportedly far ahead of any other contenders for the TikTok business.