A bit of a split has shown up in Justice Dept. work toward a potential antitrust lawsuit against Google (GOOG, GOOGL), the WSJ reports, with some staffers concerned the case isn't ready and others pushing to move forward.

The DOJ may sue as soon as this summer, but lawyers there concerned about an aggressive timeline favored by Attorney General William Barr are suggesting the DOJ needs more time to considering whether it has the evidence to win in court.

Some of the supposed vulnerabilities in the case come in the portion that is focused on Google's search practices, according to the report. And some attorneys working on probing Google's online ad business aren't ready to move forward because of the newer complexities in that part of the case.

On the other side of the issue, a senior official says harm to innovation and competition in technology markets can happen quickly, and the department must act expeditiously. Barr said last week that "Things are moving along to my satisfaction in terms of the timing. I’m hoping to make a decision by the end of the summer."