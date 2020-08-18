Asia-Pacific markets mixed on rising Sino-U.S. tensions
Aug. 18, 2020 1:34 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan -0.31% as political uncertainties sapped investors’ risk appetite.
- China +0.37%. The stocks edged higher helped by strong gains in healthcare and consumer stocks.
- Hong Kong +0.04%.
- Australia +0.91%. The Reserve Bank of Australia reaffirmed the outlook for stimulus package at the moment, but was ready to ease again if needed.
- Tensions between Washington and Beijing are likely to continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The Trump administartion announced further tightening of restrictions on Huawei, aimed at limiting the Chinese telecommunications giant’s access to commercially available chips.
- U.S. stock futures are trading flat. Dow -0.04%; Nasdaq +0.07%. S&P +0.04%.