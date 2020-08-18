Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) has priced its public offering of 35,714,286 units, each consisting of one common share (or pre-funded warrant) and one Class E warrant to purchase one common share at $0.70/unit (or $0.69 including a pre-funded warrant).

Estimated gross proceeds should be ~$25M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 5,357,142 shares/warrants.

The five-year Class E warrants will be exercisable at $0.70/share.

Closing date is August 20.

Yesterday's close was $1.17. Stock was down 26% after-hours.

