Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares are down 6% after-hours following Q2 results that beat revenue estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was up 128% y/y to $33.9M.

Gross profit was up 118.3% y/y to $22.5M; Gross margin was 66.4% vs. 69.2% year-ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.7M, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $0.3M in the Q219.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7M vs. $0.1M year ago; FCF was positive $3.6M, compared to negative $6.6M.

Net loss was $157.8M, primarily due to accretion of preferred shares to redemption value.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 was $640.9M, incl. $485.6M from the IPO proceeds and private placement.

API sees FY20 revenue between $125-$130M vs. a consensus of $122.93M.

