Dolphin Entertainment (OTC:DLPN) announced acquisition of influencer marketing leader, Be Social.

Founded over 8 years ago by Ali Grant, Be Social is a Los Angeles-based digital communications group representing both brands and highly-engaged digital influencers.

As part of DLPN, Be Social will continue to operate under its own name out of its existing offices in Los Angeles, with Ms. Grant serving as CEO.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Shares are up 28% YTD

