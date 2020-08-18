U.S. ups the pressure on Huawei Technologies

The Trump administration on Monday announced it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at limiting its access to commercially available chips.

The U.S. Commerce Department actions expand restrictions announced in May to obtain semiconductors without a special license - including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with U.S. software or technology.

38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries were also added to the U.S. government’s economic blacklist, raising the total to 152 affiliates since Huawei was first added in May 2019.

"The new actions, effective immediately, should prevent Huawei’s attempts to circumvent U.S. export controls," Commerce said.

A new separate rule requires blacklisted companies to obtain a license when a company on the list, acts “as a purchaser, intermediate consignee, ultimate consignee, or end user.”

The Department will not extend a temporary general license that expired Friday for Huawei users. Parties must now submit license applications for transactions previously authorized.