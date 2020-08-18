Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) soars 26% premarket on the heels of the announcement that the USPTO has granted the company a patent on use and methods of treatment of Crohn’s disease with Foralumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody, and all other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies (mAb).

The composition-of-matter and use patent will be published on September 1 as Patent No. 10,759,858.

"We are very excited about the continued development of the oral administration of Foralumab for the treatment of Crohn’s disease because this alternative route of administration seems to minimize toxicity and we believe it would maximize clinical activity by acting topically in the gut to inhibit inflammation,” commented Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO and CSO.

TLSA has shown exponential growth over the last six months.