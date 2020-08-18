LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) gains 3.0% in premarket trading after Q2 revenue of $418.7M beats the average analyst estimate of $361.4M.

Q2 revenue rose 19% Y/Y in RMB terms.

Sees Q3 loan originations exceeding RMB 48B ($6.93B) and repeats year guidance of RMB 170B-RMB 180B.

Q2 total loan originations of RMB 41.1B surged 58% Y/Y.

Total outstanding principal balance of loans reached RMB 61.9B at June 30, 2020, up 52% Y/Y.

Number of new active users using LX loan products in the quarter was 1.4M, up 12% Y/Y.

Conference call at 7:00 AM ET.

