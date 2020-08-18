LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) names Annabelle Yu Long to its board as Min Xiao steps down from his role as director.

Long will serve on Lexin's audit committee, where she'll replace Xiaoguang Wu, who will continue to serve as a director on the board, a member of the compensation committee, and chairperson of its nominating and corporate governance committee.

Yu Long currently serves as a member of Bertelsmann Group Management Committee, as CEO of Bertelsmann China Corporate Center, and is the founding and managing partner of Bertelsmann Asia Investments.

