Envestnet prices convertible notes offering

Aug. 18, 2020 6:00 AM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)ENVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has priced $450M of 0.75% convertible unsecured notes due August 15, 2025, with initial purchasers' option of an additional $67.5M of notes.
  • The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2020.
  • Interest will be payable semiannually, in arrears, on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$436.8M, or ~$502.5M if initial purchasers exercise their option, and a portion of the net proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding principal balance of its revolving credit facility and the remaining for general corporate purposes.
  • Previously: Envestnet to issue $450M of convertible notes (Aug. 17)
