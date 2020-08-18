Envestnet prices convertible notes offering
Aug. 18, 2020 Envestnet, Inc. (ENV)
- Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has priced $450M of 0.75% convertible unsecured notes due August 15, 2025, with initial purchasers' option of an additional $67.5M of notes.
- The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2020.
- Interest will be payable semiannually, in arrears, on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be ~$436.8M, or ~$502.5M if initial purchasers exercise their option, and a portion of the net proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding principal balance of its revolving credit facility and the remaining for general corporate purposes.
