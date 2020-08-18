Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) will collaborate with Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) on the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The companies will jointly identify and develop new targets based on comprehensive medical and molecular datasets of thousands of CKD patients. They will share responsibilities during drug discovery and preclinical development, while Novo will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization.

Novo will pay Evotec an upfront fee, research funding, up to €150M in milestones per product and tiered royalties on net sales. Additional financial terms remain confidential.