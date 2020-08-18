Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 23.4% in Q2, topping consensus estimates of 10.9%.

The comparable sales for the U.S. stores was 25%.

Gross margin rate +20 bps to 34%; Operating margin rate flat at 15.9%.

Merchandise inventory down 8.4% to $13.5B.

Number of customer transactions up 12.3% to 511.5M, and the average ticket price increased 10.1% to $74.12.

Sales per retail square foot grew 23.5% to $629.38.

Store count +2 Y/Y to 2,293 for the period.

Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and President said, "We remain focused on continuing the momentum of our One Home Depot investment strategy that we believe will position us for continued growth over the long-term, while at the same time maintaining flexibility to navigate the demands of the current environment. Through it all, we will continue to lead with our values by doing the right thing and taking care of our people."

"Home Depot offers tangible capital returns, fueled by stock buybacks and rapid DPS growth," wrote Nikolaos Sismanis on Seeking Alpha.

Shares up 3% premarket.

