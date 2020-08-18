Shares of CooTek (NYSE:CTK) jumps 7% after reporting Q2 earnings this morning.

Q2 highlights: Revenue rose 236% y/y to $126.4M.

Gross profit was up 259% y/y to $120.7M.

Gross profit margin was 95.5%, compared with 89.4% in the same period last year and 95.7% last quarter.

Adjusted net income was $4.5M, compared with adjusted net loss of $12.9M year-ago.

As of June 30, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $64.9M, compared with $70.0M in the prior quarter.

In addition, CTK announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Cui as its CFO, effective August 24, 2020.

Most recently, Mr. Cui worked in BNP Paribas (Investment Banking Asia Pacific) as a director.

For the Q3, CooTek expects total revenue to be around $112M vs. a consensus of $138.6M (single analyst).

For the fiscal year of 2020, CTK expects total revenue to be around $500M vs. $551.89M consensus.

Shares are up 40% YTD.

