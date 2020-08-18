More blank check companies line up for IPOs

The following blank check companies have filed preliminary prospectuses for IPOs:

Growth Acquisition Corp. (GCAC): $150M via the sale of 15M units at $10 per unit, each consisting of one share of Class A common share and 1/2 of a five-year warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTRA): $250M via the sale of 25M units at $10/unit, each consisting of one Class A common share and 1/2 of a five-year warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC): $300M via the sale of 30M units at $10/unit, each consisting of one Class A common share and 1/6 of a five-year warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50.