Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable sales rose 7.5% in Q2 to smash the consensus estimate for a rise of 2.6%.

The increase in sales during the quarter was driven by strength in the company's DIY omnichannel business. "Without question, we benefited from a surge in industry demand in the quarter fueled by the government stimulus, unemployment benefits and the impact COVID-19 had on consumer behavior in terms of how they repaired and maintained their vehicles," notes CEO Tom Greco.

Gross margin was 43.9% of sales vs. 43.3% a year ago and 43.1% consensus. Operating margin was 11.2% of sales vs. 8.4% a year ago.

No formal guidance was issued. AAP says for the first five weeks of Q3 strong growth in DIY omnichannel and positive comparable store sales in the professional business have been seen.

Shares of AAP are up 4.35% in premarket trading to $168.00.

