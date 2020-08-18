Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal from Mr. Robert W. Roche, Executive Chairman of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding shares not already owned by the Buyer Vehicle at $15.22/ADS, or $0.761/share in cash.

As per the proposal, it is anticipated that the Buyer Vehicle or its shareholders will control ~75% of the outstanding shares of the company.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be funded through borrowing from third parties in the form of debt.

The special committee of the board will review the proposal