Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and China alliance partner Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) have agreed to expand their partnership in cancer, initiated in March 2015.

The companies currently co-commercialize PD-1 inhibitor Tyvyt (sintilimab) in China for relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma patients who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Other indications, including non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, are being investigated.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Lilly will have an exclusive license to commercialize Tyvyt ex-China. In exchange, it will pay Innovent $200M upfront, up to $825M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Both companies retain the right to study Tyvyt in combination with other drugs as part of their respective clinical programs.