Marks and Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSF) says it plans to cut another 7K jobs from its workforce, The job cuts represent about 9% of the current workforce and follow a slashing of 950 store management jobs last month.

"It is clear that there has been a material shift in trade and whilst it is too early to predict with precision where a new post-COVID sales mix will settle, we must act now to reflect this change," reads a statement from the high-end retailer.

M&S is targeting voluntary employee departures and early retirements for a majority of the job cuts. Some new online fulfillment and warehouse jobs will be created as part of the company's pivot.

The company's sales sales were down 19.2% Y/Y for a 19-week period ended on August 8, including a 50% decline for clothing/home sales.