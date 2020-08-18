Kohl's (NYSE:KSS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.63 ; GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $1.30 .

Revenue of $3.41B (-23.0% Y/Y) beats by $340M .

The company is not reporting comparable sales due to store closures.

“As we look ahead, we are planning for the crisis to continue to impact our business in the near-term,” said Gass. “We are well-positioned to capitalize on evolving customer behaviors and the retail industry disruption, which we believe will drive long-term growth and increased market share.”

Shares +1.3% PM.

Press Release