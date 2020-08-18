STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) has received rent payments representing 86% of contractual base rent and interest for the month of August (till Aug 17th).

July collections also increased to 86%, up from the previously announced 85%.

Based on an updated survey of STORE Capital tenants, the percentage of properties open in August also increased to 93% from 92% in July.

Berkshire Hathaway increased its ownership of STORE Capital by 31%, to nearly 10% of shares outstanding as of June 30.