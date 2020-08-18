Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales in the U.S. rose 9.3% in Q2 to sail past the consensus mark of +6.4%. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 97% during the period.

Average ticket was up 27.0% in the U.S., while transactions fell 14.0%.

Sam's Club comparable sales in the U.S. were up 13.3% vs. +6.20% consensus.

International sales fell 6.8% during the quarter to $27.2B, with F/X and the government-mandated closing of Flipkart in India dragging on results.

Consolidated gross profit rate increased 63 bpd Y/Y, primarily as a result of a shift in the mix of sales to higher-margin general merchandise categories, fewer markdowns and better margins on fuel, partially offset by the carryover of investments in price from last year.

Shares of Walmart are up 6.37% in premarket action to $143.98.

Previously: Walmart EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (Aug. 18)