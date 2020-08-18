Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Market Perform from Outperform as organic growth moderates and ESG pressures may limit ICE's energy trading segment.

In addition, he cites integration and execution risks with the Ellie Mae acquisition; says "value of growth" was captured by the seller Thoma Bravo.

Political and regulatory pressures also loom.

ICE slips 0.2% in premarket trading.

Lau's rating lines up with the Quant rating of Neutral, which also points to value as a weak point, but is at odds with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Very Bullish (11 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 1 Bearish).

Previously: ICE buying Ellie Mae from Thoma Bravo for about $11B (Aug. 6)