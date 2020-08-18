Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports net sales fell 23% in FQ2 (ended Aug 1), with digital sales +58%.

The company is not reporting comparable sales due to store closures.

Gross margin rate squeezed 569 bps to 33.1%, due to increased promotional activity, mix, and higher cost of shipping.

SG&A expense rate up 220 bps to 30.8%.

Merchandise inventory was dropped 26.2% to $2.7B.

During the quarter, the company completed the sale of two facilities for $193M.

The company ended the quarter with $2.4B cash; Net cash provided by operating activities of $251M; Free cash flow of $196M.

"Our organization continues to navigate through a period of extraordinary change and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 crisis. During the second quarter we made significant progress in rebuilding our business. We reopened all of our stores with new safety and operating procedures, accelerated digital growth, and showed great discipline in managing inventory and expenses meaningfully lower. In doing so, we generated positive operating cash flow and further enhanced our financial position,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

"Even if the economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis soon, I believe Kohl's will remain on the wrong side of secular retail trends," contributes D.M. Martins Research on Seeking Alpha.

Shares up 3.8% premarket.

