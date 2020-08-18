Citing ad growth potential, Berenberg raises Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) price target from $145 to $181.

Analyst David Beckel says Roku's platform "has the potential to attract more than just linear TV ad dollars" with internet-based performance ads serving as "another sizable advertising opportunity."

The analyst came away from Roku's recent earnings report more confident in the long-term growth of the ad platform and the international expansion.

Berenberg maintains a Buy rating on Roku. Wall Street analysts and SA authors average out to Bullish ratings, but Quants have a Neutral stance.

