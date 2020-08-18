Electric vehicle startup Canoo (CNOO) will begin trading later this year after Hennessy Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Canoo Holdings enter into a business combination agreement.

The pro forma equity value of the merger is ~$2.4B. The transaction will provide Canoo approximately $600M of gross proceeds that will support the production and launch of electric vehicles featuring Canoo's advanced skateboard technology. The transaction is supported by a fully committed common stock PIPE of over $300M, including investments from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

"Our technology allows for rapid and cost-effective vehicle development through the world's flattest skateboard architecture," says CEO Ulrich Kranz. Canoo anticipates launching its first vehicle in 2022 under a subscription model. The consumer go-to-market strategy is said to capitalize on changing consumer preferences to deliver a month-to-month, commitment-free model.