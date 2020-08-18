Preliminary data from 60 subjects in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, ODYSSEY, evaluating Vanda Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VNDA) tradipitant in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia showed that it may accelerate clinical improvement. Treatment with tradipitant for 14 days accelerated improvement by day 7, although the proportion of those that improved was only slightly greater than placebo (both groups received standard-of-care treatment).

Specifically, 57% of patients in the treatment arm improved compared to 50% in the control arm. The mortality rate also modestly favored tradipitant, 14.2% vs. 16.6%.

In a time-to-improvement analysis, after seven days of treatment, patients receiving tradipitant recovered earlier than those receiving placebo (p=0.0375).

A larger sample size will be needed to definitively determine tradipitant's benefit.

Tradipitant works by blocking the neurokinin-1 receptor (NK1R) that is involved in a range of neuroinflammatory processes that leads to significant lung injury.