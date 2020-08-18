Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to offer $200M of its additional 9.250% senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.

The company also commenced tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400M of its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2021, 5.750% senior subordinated notes due 2021, 5.875% senior notes due 2022, 5.000% senior notes due 2022, 5.000% senior subordinated notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2023 (collectively called the 'Target Notes').

The company intends to use the net proceeds together with borrowings from its bank credit facility to purchase Target Notes in the Tender Offers and the remainder if any for repayment of borrowings under its bank credit facility.

"RRC is generating cash flow and has good prospects for it to increase in the winter months", wrote Fluidsdoc on Seeking Alpha.