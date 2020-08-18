Seeing a "near-term soft patch," Mizuho lowers Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $63 to $58. MU shares are down 0.1% pre-market to $45.16.

Mizuho forecasts "much weaker Enterprise demand, even with Cloud remaining healthy and handsets a tailwind" and H2 pricing headwinds for DRAM and NAND.

The firm expects "modestly softer" gross margins through the end of the year with Micron "well positioned" for a 2021 rebound, driven by 5G and data center.

Mizuho maintains a Buy rating on Micron. Wall Street analysts and SA contributors agree, averaging out to Bullish ratings.

Related: Last week, Micron's CFO said FQ1 revenue will likely come in below the guidance range due to weaker than expected demand, while FQ4 is expected to be more 'back-end loaded."