Citigroup (NYSE:C) is suing Brigade Capital Management to return its share of more than $900M that the bank mistakenly transferred to Revlon lenders.

The bank said wiring the money to Brigade and other lenders on Aug. 11 was the result of a clerical error. So far, Citi has recouped less than half of the money sent in error.

Some of the lenders say they won't return the funds, with three firms claiming Revlon was in default on a loan and should have repaid them, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Citigroup, the administrative agent for the loan, had intended to make interest payments on Revlon's behalf but instead wired amount that were more than 100 times more.

Brigade was scheduled to get $1.5M in interest on loan principal of $174.7M, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday in New York. Instead, it received $176.2M.

Citi is rejecting Brigade's argument that the funds should be regarded as a loan repayment.

The wire transfer occurred just before Brigade and other lenders, including Symphony Asset Management and HPS Investment Partners, sued Revlon over its debt-restructuring moves. The loan in question trades for less than 30 cents on the dollar, suggesting that investors don't hold much hope that the loan will be paid in full.

A U.S. District Court judge scheduled a phone conference for Tuesday morning to discuss Citi's request for a temporary restraining order.