NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) surges 36% premarket on the launch of Avenova on Walmart.com.

“Avenova has always demonstrated the ability to kill a wide variety of pathogens, and we now have laboratory results proving it as a COVID-killer on hard surfaces,” said Justin Hall, CEO.

Avenova is used for eyelid and eyelash cleansing and removal of foreign materials around the eye that may be due to Blepharitis, Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, and Dry Eye. It is commercially available via Amazon and Avenova.com, as well.

NBY's total return performance vs. the S&P 500 over the past 1 year: