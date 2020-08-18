Cheetah Mobile gains as Q2 EPS triples

Aug. 18, 2020 7:52 AM ETCheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)CMCMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares pop 9.5% pre-market after Q2 beats with revenue down 59% Y/Y to $55.8M and earnings per ADS that more than tripled to $0.25.
  • Revenue from utility products and related services fell 54% to $27.7M. Mobile utility products in overseas markets dropped 68% Y/Y, mainly due to Google's suspension of the ad collaboration in February.
  • PC-related sales dipped 7% due to the shift to mobile use.
  • Gross margin was 71.2% compared to 66.3% in last year's quarter.
  • Previously: Cheetah Mobile reports Q2 results (Aug. 18 2020)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.