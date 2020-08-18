Cheetah Mobile gains as Q2 EPS triples
Aug. 18, 2020 7:52 AM ETCheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)CMCMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares pop 9.5% pre-market after Q2 beats with revenue down 59% Y/Y to $55.8M and earnings per ADS that more than tripled to $0.25.
- Revenue from utility products and related services fell 54% to $27.7M. Mobile utility products in overseas markets dropped 68% Y/Y, mainly due to Google's suspension of the ad collaboration in February.
- PC-related sales dipped 7% due to the shift to mobile use.
- Gross margin was 71.2% compared to 66.3% in last year's quarter.
- Previously: Cheetah Mobile reports Q2 results (Aug. 18 2020)