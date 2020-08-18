India's commerce minister wants volume players like Maruti Suzuki (OTCPK:MRZUY) and the local unit of Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) to cut the amount of royalty payments made to their parent companies for the use of technology and brand names.

Sources says the issue was raised by Piyush Goyal in a meeting last week.

Maruti Suzuki paid $510M in royalties to Japanese parent Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMF) for the fiscal year ending March 31 and Hyundai's local unit paid $150M.

The decision falls in line with a push by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to make the country a major manufacturing hub by encouraging domestic production and lowering the reliance on imports.