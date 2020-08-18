BHP -1.1% pre-market after reporting a 4% drop in annual net profit to $7.96B for the 12 months through June, weighed by $1.1B in one-off charges, down from $8.31B a year earlier.

The company's underlying profit fell by 1% to $9.06B, as high iron ore prices and China's economic recovery helped offset weaker demand in countries where the coronavirus crisis has deepened, but the result missed the $9.33B analyst consensus forecast.

BHP declared a final dividend of $0.55/share, lifting full-year ordinary dividends to $1.20/share, leaving its annual payout 10% lower than the previous year.

The miner says it is looking to divest its thermal coal operations, intending to focus on higher-quality coking coals.

"We expect most major economies will contract heavily in 2020, China being the exception," CEO Mike Henry said.

BHP's annual profit miss was in contrast to rival Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), which beat profit estimates with the help of its iron ore-rich portfolio.